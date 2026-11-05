undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Clean audit, senior meals, property bids and railroad complaint topped Galva meeting
3 days ago
GALVA — The Galva City Council received a clean audit report, heard updates on a new senior meal-sharing initiative, discussed future development of city-owned properties and received reports on infrastructure projects, park improvements and other community initiatives during Monday’s meeting. The city’s finances are in good shape, according...
1