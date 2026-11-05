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The Experiment Continues: Thomas Jefferson’s work didn’t end with the Declaration of Independence | Commentary
2 days ago
The Roman Republic was formed in 509 B.C. and lasted 482 years, until 27 B.C. when Octavian crowned himself Caesar Augustus, Roman emperor. By comparison, the United States’ 250 years barely crosses the halfway point of republican Rome. Aware of Rome’s longevity, America’s Founders approached their project with remarkable...