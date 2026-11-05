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Sixteen Georgia Homeowners Say Their New Homes Came With Leaky Pipes — What Suncoast Buyers Should Know
By WENG Newsroom,2 days ago
Sixteen households in the Stonewood Creek subdivision in Dallas, Georgia, filed an arbitration complaint on December 22 against national builder D.R. Horton, alleging the Uponor PEX plumbing in their homes began leaking roughly four years after move-in. The homeowners bought between 2018 and 2023, and the complaint claims the builder and manufacturer repaired pipes in other subdivision homes but not theirs. One homeowner, Matthew Ardis, says he’s spent close to $30,000 out of pocket, with total damages estimated above $100,000.