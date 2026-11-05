undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Lawyer Spent $500K on Billboards With No Ads On Them, Just Messages Like “Stay Strong”
By WENG Newsroom,3 days ago
Louisville personal injury attorney Sam Aguiar has put up roughly 60 billboards around his city since December 2024, and not one of them pitches his law firm. Instead, the signs carry short messages like “Believe in yourself,” “Good vibes only today” and “Stay strong.” Aguiar designed them himself, and he’s spent more than half a million dollars keeping the campaign going.
1