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Internal Report Raised Concerns About AI Use on Seattle (WA) 911 Calls, Went Ignored
By Tribune Content Agency,2 days ago
Years ago, a technology officer inside Seattle’s government warned the city’s Fire Department that experimenting with artificial intelligence for 911 medical calls would pose equity risks. She knew about research showing AI could perpetuate or exacerbate bias based on traits like race and gender, and she worried about...