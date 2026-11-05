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Is ‘Murder in Galicia’ a True Story? The Real Pazos Case Behind Netflix’s Documentary and Series
By Emma Loggins,3 days ago
Netflix is telling the same Spanish crime story twice in one week. Unprotected: Murder in Galicia, a documentary film, arrives Nov. 6, and the scripted three-episode drama Murder in Galicia follows on Nov. 13. Both are built on a real case from the village of Pazos, near Verín in the province of Ourense, and the real version is harder to watch than anything a writers’ room could invent.