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From Enslavement to the Georgia Governor's Mansion: Bottoms' Historic Journey
2 days ago
During her victory speech on Tuesday night, Keisha Lance Bottoms honored her great-great-grandmother as she prepares to become the first Black female governor in U.S. history The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Following her historic election win, Bottoms traveled to Crawfordville, Georgia—a town known as the home of former Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens—to visit the cemetery where her ancestors are buried in previously unmarked graves. Bottoms has frequently spoken about her great-great-grandparents, Shepard and Betsy Peake, who were enslaved on a plantation in Crawfordville during the mid-1800s. According to ancestry documents and a will from slave owner William Peake, Shepard was valued at $1,400 as property. Despite this harrowing past, family history reveals that Shepard Peake ultimately persevered to become the first Black man to own a cotton gin in Georgia, later serving in the state legislature during Reconstruction. Now, more than 160 years after her ancestors were enslaved, Bottoms stands on their shoulders as she joins the extremely small group of Black Americans ever to be elected governor of a state.