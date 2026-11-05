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Lenovo NA CMO on telling the ‘full stack story’ through sports
By Sara Karlovitch,2 days ago
Lenovo used its FIFA sponsorship to put its artificial intelligence tools in front of billions of viewers. From the Lenovo AI Referee View to an ad campaign featuring soccer superstar David Beckham, the tech company looked to put itself front-and-center during one of the most watched sports programs in the world. And it worked, earning the brand 4.4 billion social impressions and 1.8 billion creator/influencer impressions, per data provided by the brand.