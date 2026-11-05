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Olympian and Commonwealth Games Champion Sally Hunter Appointed as Inaugural Patron of Masters Swimming Australia
By SwimSwam,2 days ago
Hunter's position will help strengthen the organization's connection with the Australian swimming community and reinforce its vision of Swimming for Life. Current photo via Masters Swimming Australia. Courtesy: Masters Swimming Australia. Masters Swimming Australia (MSA) is proud to announce the appointment of Olympian and Commonwealth Games champion Sally Hunter OLY...