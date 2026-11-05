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FIFA Council member Tashima to challenge Infantino in presidential election
By Agence France-Presse,2 days ago
Kohzo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association, said on Thursday he will stand against Gianni Infantino in FIFA's presidential election in March. Tashima is the second person to declare he will challenge Infantino, following former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega. The 68-year-old Tashima, who has served on the FIFA...