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Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Explains Why 'Size Advantage' Doesn't Exist in Modern NBA
By Mike Chiari,3 days ago
"To be honest, in today's NBA, I think there is no size advantage," Jokić said. "Just because in the low post, we have a lot of defenders or players in the post on the defensive side [who] can do much more pushing, grabbing, whatever. … I think defenders on the low post, officials are letting them do much more, be much more physical, much more pushing, much [more grabbing than if you're playing outside.