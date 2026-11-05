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Moto Watch 2 Fit and Moto Buds 2 Ultra launch with Polar and Bose on board
3 days ago
Alongside its new flagship smartphone, the Signature 27, Motorola has also announced two new wearables today. The Moto Watch 2 Fit succeeds the original Watch Fit, and for the first time in the Fit line, it comes with fitness insights powered by Polar. The Moto Buds 2 Ultra, on the other hand, sit above the Moto Buds 2 Plus as the company's most feature-packed TWS earbuds yet.