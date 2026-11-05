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NFLX Price Prediction: Momentum improved, but price still needs confirmation
By Iris Coleman,3 days ago
According to the supplied Binance futures data, NFLX closed the 24-hour period at $67.03, up 5.21%, with a trading range of $63.69 to $67.21 and $6,057,744 in volume. That puts price above the 7-day SMA at $63.68 and the 20-day SMA at $65.21, while the 50-day SMA at $68.47 remains overhead. The setup is better than it was earlier in the week, but the larger trend has not been fully reclaimed.