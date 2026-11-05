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Creativity, connection, and a little holiday cheer!
2 days ago
What began as a simple idea to encourage creativity and holiday spirit turned into an exciting opportunity to connect with young people throughout Mahaska County. The 2026 Mahaska County Extension & Outreach 4-H Youth Holiday Card Contest welcomed more than 50 entries from youth across the county, showcasing artistic talent, imagination, and a shared enthusiasm for the holiday season.