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Indoor Ice Rink Lands at Children’s Theatre Company
By Callisto Martinez,2 days ago
While Children’s Theatre Company stages the world premiere of the musical Twelve Kinds of Ice, it also welcomes a different kind of ice to the theater: an indoor ice rink. During select dates and times on November 6–22, the rink opens for 30-minute sessions of free skating, with rentals available at no cost on site. Set up in the Bazinet Rehearsal Hall on CTC’s fourth floor, the rink accommodates 10–15 skaters at a time, so be sure to register online to secure spots, which are beginning to dwindle.