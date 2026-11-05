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Minneapolis Shop Corazon Expands
By Madeline Nachbar,2 days ago
For more than two decades, Corazon has carved out its own corner of Minneapolis retail by making local art approachable. Founded in 2005 by longtime retail buyer and sales rep Susan Zdon, the gift boutique got its start in the Warehouse District before eventually landing in Longfellow, where its mix of locally made jewelry, ceramics, art, apothecary, accessories, gifts, and more has cultivated a loyal neighborhood following. Today, roughly two-thirds of its inventory comes from local makers.