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Election 2026: Narragansett voters send incumbent Council packing
By Allison Shinskey Staff Writer,2 days ago
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The political pendulum keeps on swinging in Narragansett. For the second consecutive election, an incumbent town council has been completely overthrown by a new slate of candidates promising both experience and fresh perspectives. Barring an unexpected change in the final tally, the new council will include...
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