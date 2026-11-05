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3 players the Titans should not trade before the deadline
By Justin Melo,2 days ago
Identifying three Tennessee Titans players GM Mike Borgonzi should NOT trade before the NFL trade deadline (Nov. 10). The NFL trade deadline is approximately five days away (Nov. 10). The Tennessee Titans are obviously sellers at the deadline following their stunning decision to trade superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears in exchange for two first-round picks and an additional fourth-round selection.