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Food prep class teaches grilling for the future
By Ben Revermann,2 days ago
Armed with tongs, a collection of middle school students encircled about 10 grills on the west side of the Waseca Junior Senior High School the afternoon of Oct. 26. Members of a Family and Consumer Sciences food preparation class, they were there to try their hands at the safe preparation of various foods, including chicken, pork, steak, and tuna steaks. Kevin and Amy Kelm of the Waseca-based food truck Kelm’s BBQ were there to offer assistance–including lighting the charcoal grills. Hy-Vee and Morgan’s Meat Market had donated the meat.