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First Look: Bodycam Footage Released in Deadly Tampa Citibank Shooting
3 days ago
Get a first look at newly released body camera footage showing Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies responding to a deadly shooting at a Citibank complex in Brandon, near Tampa. According to law enforcement, a gunman drove his car onto the campus and fatally shot one woman. A brave Citibank security guard quickly confronted the shooter and exchanged gunfire, effectively stopping the threat before more people could be harmed. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he later died. During the chaotic incident, more than 3,200 employees were evacuated from the sprawling business complex. Citibank CEO Jane Fraser released a statement offering condolences to the victim's family, praising the heroic actions of the on-site security team, and ensuring that counseling resources would be made available to all colleagues in Tampa.