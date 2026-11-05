undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
High-Profile Democrats Gather in Denver to Discuss 2028 Presidential Race
2 days ago
With the 2026 midterms in the rearview mirror, the race for the 2028 presidential election is already kicking off. Next week, CNN's The Arena will broadcast from Denver for a major gathering of prominent Democrats that could provide an early glimpse into the party's future contenders. Following the recent election cycle, potential presidential hopefuls—including Pete Buttigieg, J.B. Pritzker, Cory Booker, Elissa Slotkin, Raphael Warnock, and Rahm Emanuel—are expected to attend the post-election summit. Political analysts note that the Democratic field hasn't been this wide open since 2016. Drawing comparisons to Barack Obama's early campaign announcement in 2008, experts are wondering if some of these high-profile figures might officially enter the race before the end of the year. The broadcast highlighted that the meeting will also cast a spotlight on party figures who made headlines during the midterms, such as Gina Hinojosa, Keisha Lance Bottoms, and Jon Ossoff, as strategists assess who could shape or even join the upcoming 2028 field.