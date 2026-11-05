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Steelers QB Mason Rudolph listed as possible trade candidate
By Joey Bray,3 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of only a handful of teams to keep four quarterbacks on their final 53-man rosters back in August. Most expected this, but it leaves the Steelers in a peculiar position with two veteran options on expiring contracts and two young fliers developing behind the scenes. Is it all possible Pittsburgh considers moving a quarterback at the deadline with a laundry list of injuries around the league?