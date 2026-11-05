undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Miami Dolphins In the Community
By Dolphins Staff,2 days ago
The Miami Dolphins are committed to making an impact in the South Florida community and beyond. Explore this week's community highlights below:. The Miami Dolphins closed out the fourth annual Football UNITES™ Jason Jenkins Days of Service, a month-long initiative honoring the life, leadership and enduring legacy of Jason Jenkins, the late Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs. Jenkins believed deeply in the power of bringing people together through service, and throughout October, the Dolphins family and its community partners came together to carry that mission forward.