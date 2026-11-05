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Warren County Schools Unveils Five-Year Strategic Plan, But Board Members Want Building Maintenance and Academic Results Added
By Mike McCool,2 days ago
Warren County Public Schools has unveiled a proposed five-year strategic plan designed to improve student achievement, strengthen school safety, expand career opportunities, and recruit and retain qualified employees. But during the November 4, 2026, School Board meeting, members raised two significant concerns: How will the division measure whether these efforts...
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