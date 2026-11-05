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Met Gala 2027 has a new theme, focusing on the 'everyday'
3 days ago
The 2027 Met Gala has its new theme. The Costume Institute has announced that its 2027 spring exhibition and gala theme will be "extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday," and will examine "how designers rework familiar garments, everyday objects, and commonplace materials through craft, construction, material experimentation, and conceptual wit," according to the museum's website.