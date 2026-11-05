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Bus Drivers Needed For Wilson County Schools After Multiple Quit
By Hannah Byrom,2 days ago
Over in Wilson County, bus drivers are desperately needed. 17 school bus drivers have quit this year already and they have only 5 new drivers being trained. Apparently the drivers are quitting for multiple reasons like heavy traffic, tight schedules, unruly students and pay. The school board says they’re willing to dip into their rainy day fund to pay drivers enough to stay.