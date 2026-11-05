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Rutherford County K9 Wiley To Retire After 8 Yrs Of Service
By Hannah Byrom,2 days ago
After 8 years of service and helping take over 11-thousand pounds of illegal substances off our streets, this K9 officer in Rutherford County is retiring. K9 Wiley has had a great career with the Sheriff’s Office and is hanging up his harness for a retirement full of naps and treats. His former handler, detective Josh Gregory will stay his permanent home.