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Nashville Preds To Wear Dolly-Themed Hometown Remix Jerseys Saturday
By Hannah Byrom,2 days ago
On Saturday, the Nashville Predators will pay tribute to Dolly Parton through new tribute patches. Players will wear the Dolly patch on their Hometown Remix jerseys during warmups on Saturday’s game and the jerseys will also say “Dolly” on the back above each players’ number. The jerseys will be auctioned off afterwards with proceeds going to the Imagination Library and more.