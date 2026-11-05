undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wilson County “Christmas For All” Needs Volunteers & Toy Donations
By Hannah Byrom,2 days ago
The holiday magic is in full-swing here in Middle TN and some families need a little extra help this year to make it magical. Wilson County Christmas For All makes sure that all kids in Wilson County have a present under the tree this year. They’re looking for volunteers and donations from the community. This year, some businesses have a donation box set up for you to drop off new and unwrapped toys.