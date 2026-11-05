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Nashville Symphony Offering Free Tickets In “First Concert On Us” Promo
By Hannah Byrom,2 days ago
If you’ve never been to see the Nashville Symphony, you may be able to get 2 free tickets!. They have a “First Concert On Us” offer where you can pick a show to attend, select 2 tickets and then they’ll be free at check out. If you already have a ticket history with them you won’t be able to claim this, but this is all a part of their initiative to get people excited to come check out the Symphony and everything they have to offer.