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Dunlap concedes in close Maine congressional race, securing win for former Gov. LePage
By Marc Fortier,3 days ago
Former Gov. Paul LePage declared victory Wednesday in the tight race race for the Maine's 2nd Congressional District seat, and on Thursday his opponent conceded. Democrat Matt Dunlap shared his disappointment but congratulated his Republican opponent in a statement shared with NBC affiliate News Center Maine. "This isn’t the result...