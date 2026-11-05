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Why You Get Annoyed, and What to Do About It
By Reviewed by Gary Drevitch,2 days ago
Hunger, poor sleep, heat, and stress can reduce our ability to respond patiently to everyday frustrations. Research shows that our physical state influences emotions, social perception, and relationships. The mind can amplify minor irritations by connecting them to past disappointments and perceived threats. Recognizing our needs, questioning our stories, and...