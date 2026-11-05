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Suspect in brutal attack arrested in Oklahoma
By editor@mountain-news.com,3 days ago
Two months after a 71-year-old woman was found beaten in her Crestline home, the suspect in the assault was arrested in Oklahoma and returned to California. Erik Eduardo Navarro, a 26-year-old Orange County resident, has been charged with elder abuse, battery with serious bodily injury, first-degree home robbery, interference with a wireless communication device and assault.