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Game On: Swimming and dance championships as McNeese Basketball season begins
By Patrick Deaville,3 days ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - November brings plenty of Championship action to Southwest Louisiana. The LHSAA State Swim Championships return to Sulphur. More than 100 teams are expected as well for the LHSAA Cheer and Dance State Championships in Lake Charles. Not to mention both McNeese Men’s and Women’s basketball tipping off for a new season.