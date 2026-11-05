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Bitcoin Price Analysis: $80K Battle Rages On as BTC’s Next Targets Come Into Focus
By Shayan Markets,2 days ago
Bitcoin is trading around $79.7K after a sharp rebound from the $75K region stalled near $80K. The rejection keeps BTC within a short-term corrective structure, with the price now caught between a key demand zone below and overhead resistance that buyers have repeatedly failed to clear. Meanwhile, the Adjusted SOPR is sliding back toward its key 1 threshold, suggesting that profit realization across the network is fading.
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