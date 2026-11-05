undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Printmaking as a social force’
By N.A. Mansour,2 days ago
On a Sunday morning almost every November since 2013, the National Museum of Mexican Art’s west wing is packed: Children select carved blocks to print onto T-shirts and art enthusiasts rifle through prints by artists from Chicago and beyond. The vendors are doing more than just selling their artwork; the organizers, the Latinx artist collective Instituto Gráfico de Chicago (IGC), have asked them to prepare a demonstration so visitors can learn about printmaking firsthand. This is Grabadolandia, a staunchly free annual educational printmaking festival run by the IGC meant to inspire people to engage in “printmaking as a social force.”