undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Yaelokre brings their theatrical folk-pop fantasy to Chicago
By Monica Kendrick,3 days ago
Two years ago, Keath Ósk (born Christopher Kristjansson) began spreading folkloric magic online as Yaelokre, charming social-media audiences with an evocative style of theatrical folk pop that draws on their Filipino and Icelandic heritage. The most compelling aspect was that Ósk’s songs were consistently set in a fantasy world of their own creation called Meadowlark—which to me feels to me like part Redwall and part Watership Down. Ósk is a dramatic storyteller who enchants with wit, costumes, and charisma. They’re also an illustrator who creates artwork for their releases.