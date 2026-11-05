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Bandon voters elect new mayor as North Bend mayor secures fourth term
By Jefferson Public Radio,2 days ago
Unofficial election results Wednesday showed Bandon City Councilor Joshua Adamson leading incumbent Mary Schamehorn for Bandon mayor. It would be the first time the small coastal city would see a new mayor in more than two decades. Unofficial election results Wednesday showed Bandon City Councilor Joshua Adamson with about 63%...
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