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Oregon Republicans face a familiar question after gubernatorial defeat: What now?
By Oregon Public Broadcasting,3 days ago
President Donald Trump wanted people to pretend he was on the ballot this midterm. For the Oregon governor, the strategy worked. In the run-up to Election Day, the Democratic Party in Oregon offered a steady drumbeat tying state Sen. Christine Drazan, the Republican candidate for governor, to the Trump administration. And the national Republican backlash voters delivered Tuesday helped buoy Kotek to another four-year term despite deep dissatisfaction with the direction the state is heading.