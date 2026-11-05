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USDA Grant Funds Downtown Plans for Two Barry County Communities
By WBCH/Retail Strategies,3 days ago
Barry County residents will soon have a direct say in the future of downtown Hastings and downtown Nashville. The Barry County Chamber & Economic Development Alliance has received USDA funding to bring Downtown Strategies' downtown planning service to both communities. The process kicks off with public visioning workshops in December, where downtown stakeholders, business owners and property owners can share what they love about their downtowns and what they want to see next. That input will shape a strategic plan with short-term and long-term steps each community can act on.