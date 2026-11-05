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The Family SUV That Makes Plugging In Feel Unnecessary
By Nikesh Kooverjee,3 days ago
The three-row SUV segment remains a dominant driver of the United States automotive market, propelled by strong consumer demand for versatile, family-oriented transport. Annual sales volumes continue to expand steadily through 2026, with top volume entries generating hundreds of thousands of registrations across midsize and full-size categories. High profit margins...