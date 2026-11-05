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Ford Built A 1,200-HP Bronco With A Supercharged Godzilla V8
By Alina Moore,2 days ago
Ford Racing used SEMA 2026 to introduce the Megazilla 2.0, a supercharged 7.3-liter V8 crate engine making more than 1,200 horsepower and over 1,000 lb-ft of torque, officially the most powerful crate engine any automaker has ever built. To prove it's more than a spec sheet, Ford dropped it into a one-off Bronco called Frostwarden, which rides on 42-inch BFGoodrich tires, 74Weld portal gear lifts, and Dana 60 axles.