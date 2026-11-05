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Honda’s New ADV Has An Ace Up Its Sleeve To Match Up With BMW And KTM
By Prathamesh Shanbhag,3 days ago
Somewhere along the way, flagship ADVs stopped being big-tank motorcycles and turned into rolling tech showcases. Today’s range-toppers will adjust their own suspension, shift their own gears, and hold a safe gap in highway traffic. Europe has led the charge, with BMW, Ducati, and KTM turning the class into a full-blown electronics arms race. Honda, true to form, hasn’t been in any rush. Big Red prefers to wait until it develops technology that truly works for everyday riders, then make it accessible and easy to live with. That approach has produced some of motorcycling’s smartest ideas, and for 2027, it’s bringing a new one to the flagship ADV fight.