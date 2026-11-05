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California Landlords Are Losing 6 Figures to Squatters — and Their Insurance Won’t Pay for It
By Ben Jones,3 days ago
Rob Casares bought a four-unit complex in South Los Angeles about 15 years ago. It was an investment and a way to provide housing in his community. Over the past three years, squatters broke into three of his units at different times. By the time the last one was removed — a process that took nearly a year — Casares told Spectrum News that the combined damage and lost rent had cost him six figures.
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