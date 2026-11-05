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Whatever Happened to W.T. Grant Stores in New York?
By Brian Kachejian,3 days ago
W.T. Grant stores disappeared in 1976 after the once-enormous variety-store chain went bankrupt and liquidated its remaining locations. The company filed for protection from creditors in October 1975, but its attempt to continue operating failed. By the following spring, the familiar Grants signs were coming down across New York and the rest of the country. The collapse ended a business that had started with one Massachusetts store in 1906 and grown into a nationwide chain with more than a thousand locations.
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