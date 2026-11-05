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Report: Half of SW Washington residents lack resources to afford basic necessities
By Mia Ryder-Marks, Staff writer,3 days ago
Half of Southwest Washington residents lack the resources to cover basic necessities such as housing and food, a rate higher than the state average and equal to that of the congressional district that includes Seattle, according to a report released Monday. The report from the Urban Institute examines economic hardship...
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