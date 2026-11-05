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WDFW seeks opinions on fishing regulations
By TERRY OTTO, For The Columbian,3 days ago
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking for public comments on two proposals concerning anglers that fish the Columbia River. The WDFW is looking to make the Columbia River Salmon and Steelhead Endorsement (CRSSE) fee permanent, and are offering an expanded version of the two-pole endorsement for warm water species fishing in the Columbia and Snake rivers.