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How Democrats Flipped Congress – in Maps and Charts
By Evan Comen,3 days ago
Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections, overcoming Republican majorities in the House and Senate and setting up two years of divided government in the final half of President Donald Trump’s second term. The election brought Democratic breakthroughs in several Republican strongholds including Texas, Kansas and South Carolina, along with a string of House pickups across the country.