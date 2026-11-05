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SHOKZ OpenFit Air Gets the Clearance Treatment at an All-Time Low on Amazon, Making Premium Open-Ear Headphones Surprisingly Affordable
By Zainab Falak,3 days ago
Open-ear headphones keep your ears open to your surroundings, so you can stay aware of what’s happening around while also listening to music or taking calls. If your standard buds are no longer cutting it and you’re tired of taking them out every time you think someone is talking to you, you might want to check out the Shokz OpenFit Air wireless earbuds.