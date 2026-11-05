undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nvidia brings PC gamers back to unboxing a GeForce 8800 GTX in 2006.
By Tom Warren,3 days ago
Nvidia is taking PC gamers back to 2006 with a Steam demo full of nostalgia. You can unbox the legendary GeForce 8800 GTX virtually, install it in a Windows Vista PC, and explore a gaming room from 20 years ago. Nvidia is even using modern RTX technology like path tracing, DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction, and Dynamic Multi Frame Generation to bring all the fun little Easter eggs in this demo to life.